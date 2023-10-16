Should the Lions trade for a running back after David Montgomery injury?

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery left Sunday’s game in Week 6 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to injury and was unable to return. Montgomery has a rib injury, which is tough for a running back that absorbs so much contact. Reports are coming out that Montgomery could miss some time, which could mean a trip to injured reserve. If that’s the case, we could see the Lions explore options on the open market and via trade. Let’s go over their options and speculate a bit.

Lions trade rumors: David Montgomery injury

Derrick Henry or Saquon Barkley

This won’t happen but it’s fun to speculate. Both Henry and Barkley are on teams trending toward tanking/missing the playoffs. Barkley is on an expiring deal with the New York Giants and could be on his way out anyway. He could be dealt before the deadline to a contender and the Lions could get ahead on other teams. While Montgomery would return at some point, if you’re Detroit and looking to contend for a Super Bowl, having a Pro Bowl RB to pair with Montgomery seems ideal. Especially when you look at Jahmyr Gibbs’ this season and his current injury status.

For Henry, he’s also set to be a free agent after this season and could be dealt if the Titans continue to lose.At 2-4, Tennessee doesn’t appear to be a contender, though could rebound. The Titans also have a decent backup in Tyjae Spears, who could use some additional work to see if he can be a lead back. It’s more difficult seeing Henry and Monty co-exist vs. Barkley, who is a great receiver. Henry and Montgomery have similar running styles. But that also means Henry makes sense in Detroit’s system and head coach Dan Campbell could find that appealing.

Other options

Here are some more realistic options for the Lions, who will almost certainly bring in another back if Gibbs and Monty are out Week 7 vs. the Ravens on Sunday. Samaje Perine’s name has been thrown around a lot as the Broncos also appear to be bad. The New England Patriots could use Ezekiel Elliott as trade fodder for a team looking for RB insurance. Rhamondre Stevenson had to exit Week 6 but was able to return despite having his head checked. Zeke entered the game and wasn’t bad. Elliott makes a lot of sense if the Pats are willing to part ways.

Might the Lions explore Uncle Lenny? Leonard Fournette remains a free agent and could be waiting to join a contender late in the season. There hasn’t really been any chatter around Fournette since the start of the season. But there are teams who could use him. The Lions makes a lot of sense, actually. Even with Montgomery back, Fournette is an excellent receiver out of the backfield.