NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 7

The NFC West isn’t quite yet ready to turn into a runaway coming out of Week 6. The San Francisco 49ers lost their zero and are only 1.5 games up on the Seattle Seahawks. The Arizona Cardinals are effectively out of the playoff chase, but the Los Angeles Rams are firmly in the mix for both the wild card race and the division race.

The 49ers went into Cleveland to face a Browns team playing without QB Deshaun Watson or OG Joel Bitonio. In spite of being shorthanded, the Browns beat the 49ers behind a dominant defensive effort. The Browns entered the week with the #1 ranked defense and it showed. They shut down Brock Purdy and company, and escaped with a 19-17 win after 49ers kicker Jake Moody missed a game-winning field goal attempt in the closing seconds.

The Rams are the team with the best momentum after Week 6. They hosted the Cardinals and pulled away in the second half. The game was close in the first half with Arizona leading 9-6 at halftime. However, LA scored 20 points and shut down the Cardinals defense in a 26-9 victory.

LA pulled to within half a game of the Seahawks after Seattle lost in Cincinnati. It was a back-and-forth affair, and Seattle had two separate red zone opportunities in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t convert either and turned the ball over on downs.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.