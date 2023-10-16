NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 7

The NFC South is still a tight race and has three realistic teams who could win it. The New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all have three wins. It will be a fun race to win the division as no team is the clear favorite.

It was a disappointing loss for the Saints. Their offense scored just 13 points despite Derek Carr throwing for 353 yards. In their three losses, the Saints offense has scored a combined three touchdowns. That is awful especially when you have a quarterback in Carr who showed the ability to throw touchdown passes time and time again in New Orleans.

Atlanta is a weird team as nobody really talked about them being good heading into the season, but they’ve started to turn things around. The Falcons suffered a tough loss to the Washington Commanders in a rough home loss. Washington needed the bounce back and came out and played way better than Atlanta did. They are still +175 to win the division, but need to turn things around next week against the Buccanneers.

The Buccaneers had their biggest test of the season, but it didn’t go well. They faced one of the strongest teams in the NFC with the Detroit Lions. Tampa Bay’s offense was stagnant and looked as bad as we’ve seen them so far. It’s not the worst loss ever, but it would've been a massive step in the right direction.

It was another loss for the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. They’re the only winless team in the AFC South. Bryce Young has showed small signs of improvement, but there team is just not great. If they can go out and get a few more strong weapons at wide receiver next year, I think we will continue to see Young take strides.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.