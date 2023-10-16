NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 7

The Green Bay Packers were on bye in Week 6 and that provided the Detroit Lions a week to moderately pad their lead in the NFC North. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears faced off in the lone divisional matchup of the week, but this weekend was about Detroit.

The Lions traveled to Tampa to face the first-place Buccaneers and made another statement. Tampa gave them some trouble in the first half and was trailing by four after a field goal midway through the third quarter. However, Detroit pulled away with a touchdown and a field goal in the third and fourth quarter to win 20-6. They head into Week 7 with a 2.5-game lead on Green Bay.

The Vikings and Bears squared off in a battle of bad football teams. It was a back-and-forth game for much of the first half, with the sides exchanging field goals for most of the first two quarters. The Vikings finally made the first big move of the game, with Kirk Cousins finding Jordan Addison with 12 seconds left in the second quarter to cap a 77-yard drive. The Vikings added another touchdown on a fumble return and sent the Bears to another home loss.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.