NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 7

The NFC East gets a primetime spotlight on a huge game for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. They will face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football and this an opportunity for the Cowboys to gain some ground before heading into their bye.

The Cowboys are coming off an ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but they saw the Philadelphia Eagles get upset in New Jersey by the New York Jets. The Eagles led most of the game, but they could never put the Jets away. After the two-minute warning in the final quarter. Jalen Hurts threw an interception on a 3rd and 9 pass intended for Dallas Goedert. Jets safety Tony Adams ran it back to the Eagles eight-yard line and one play later, Breece Hall punched in the score. Dallas can cut Philadelphia’s division lead to one game with a win on Monday.

Elsewhere, the Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak with a road win over the Atlanta Falcons. They jumped on top 17-7 and 24-10 and held off the Falcons late. At the bottom of the division, the New York Giants gave the Buffalo Bills a heck of a time on Sunday Night Football. The Giants couldn’t find the end zone but still led 9-7 until the final minutes thanks to a strong defensive effort. However, the Bills found the end zone with 3:48 left to take a 14-9 lead and the Giants offense couldn’t muster a response.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.