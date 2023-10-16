NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 7

The NFL wraps up Week 6 on Monday Night Football with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. LA is coming off a bye week and is looking to maintain pace in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs opened Week 6 with a Thursday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos. It was another ugly TNF contest, but the Chiefs handled their business. They jumped on top 16-0 and even though the Broncos managed a fourth quarter score, the Denver offense wasn’t able to get anything else going in a 19-8 Chiefs victory.

The Raiders hosted the New England Patriots and made a key defensive stop late to win 21-17. The Patriots had cut the Raiders lead to 19-17 and forced a punt, taking over at their own 9-yard line with 2:23 to go. However, the Raiders defense sacked Mac Jones in the end zone to secure the win. They did lose Jimmy Garoppolo in the game to a back injury, so that will be something to keep an eye on in the coming week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.