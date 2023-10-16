 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 7

The AFC West is working its way through Week 6. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 7.

By David Fucillo
Jakobi Meyers #16 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a touchdown during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The NFL wraps up Week 6 on Monday Night Football with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. LA is coming off a bye week and is looking to maintain pace in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs opened Week 6 with a Thursday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos. It was another ugly TNF contest, but the Chiefs handled their business. They jumped on top 16-0 and even though the Broncos managed a fourth quarter score, the Denver offense wasn’t able to get anything else going in a 19-8 Chiefs victory.

The Raiders hosted the New England Patriots and made a key defensive stop late to win 21-17. The Patriots had cut the Raiders lead to 19-17 and forced a punt, taking over at their own 9-yard line with 2:23 to go. However, the Raiders defense sacked Mac Jones in the end zone to secure the win. They did lose Jimmy Garoppolo in the game to a back injury, so that will be something to keep an eye on in the coming week.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.

2023-24 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week7
AFC West Record Next wk opp Week 1 Week 2 Week 3 Week 4 Week 5 Week 6 Week7
Kansas City Chiefs 5-1 vs. LAC -165 -130 -260 -300 -330 -340 -450
Los Angeles Chargers 2-2 @ KC +290 +240 +400 +350 +330 +330 +400
Las Vegas Raiders 3-3 @ CHI +1600 +900 +1000 +1100 +2000 +2000 +1700
Denver Broncos 1-5 vs. GB +600 +750 +1400 +3000 +3000 +5000 +15000

More From DraftKings Network