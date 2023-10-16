NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 7

The NFL wraps up Week 6 on Monday Night Football with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. LA is coming off a bye week and is looking to maintain pace in the AFC West with the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders.
The Chiefs opened Week 6 with a Thursday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos. It was another ugly TNF contest, but the Chiefs handled their business. They jumped on top 16-0 and even though the Broncos managed a fourth quarter score, the Denver offense wasn’t able to get anything else going in a 19-8 Chiefs victory.
The Raiders hosted the New England Patriots and made a key defensive stop late to win 21-17. The Patriots had cut the Raiders lead to 19-17 and forced a punt, taking over at their own 9-yard line with 2:23 to go. However, the Raiders defense sacked Mac Jones in the end zone to secure the win. They did lose Jimmy Garoppolo in the game to a back injury, so that will be something to keep an eye on in the coming week.
Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.
2023-24 AFC West standings
|AFC West
|Record
|Next wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Week7
|AFC West
|Record
|Next wk opp
|Week 1
|Week 2
|Week 3
|Week 4
|Week 5
|Week 6
|Week7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5-1
|vs. LAC
|-165
|-130
|-260
|-300
|-330
|-340
|-450
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2-2
|@ KC
|+290
|+240
|+400
|+350
|+330
|+330
|+400
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3-3
|@ CHI
|+1600
|+900
|+1000
|+1100
|+2000
|+2000
|+1700
|Denver Broncos
|1-5
|vs. GB
|+600
|+750
|+1400
|+3000
|+3000
|+5000
|+15000