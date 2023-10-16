NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 7

The AFC South is running tight through six weeks of the 2023 season, but two teams in particular are standing out. The Jacksonville Jaguars have sole possession of first place in the division, but the Houston Texans could prove dangerous. The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans have their work cut out for them this season, but the Jaguars remain within reach for both of them.

The Jaguars faced the Colts in a battle of teams tied for first place. It looked close in the first quarter, with Indianapolis taking a 3-0 lead. It went south in a hurry for the Colts in the second quarter. Jacksonville scored a touchdown to open the second quarter, strip-sacked Gardner Minshew on the first play of the next drive, and then scored another touchdown a play later. They cruised from there to a 37-20 victory, but now await word on Trevor Lawrence’s knee heading into Week 7.

The Texans continue to impress, this time beating the Saints to climb up to .500. C.J. Stroud threw two touchdown passes and the Texans defense made two huge stops to close the game. They stopped the Saints on 4th and 4 in the red zone, and then picked off Derek Carr as New Orleans approached the red zone.

The Titans traveled to London and lost 24-16 to the Ravens. Baltimore struggled in the red zone, but Tennessee could do nothing with their opportunities. They lost Ryan Tannehill to a high ankle sprain and things are going south in a hurry for the Titans.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.