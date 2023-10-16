NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 7

The AFC North is tightening up as we pass the midway point in October. One game separates first place from last place, and all four teams are playing some solid football right now.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on a bye this week following their win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. This opened the door for Baltimore to take a half game lead in the division if they could beat the Titans in London. It wasn’t pretty, but the Ravens handled their business in a 24-16 win. Their red zone struggles are something they’ll need to address, but they got a much-needed win.

The Cleveland Browns moved into a tie with the Steelers after they won a huge home upset over the 49ers. QB Deshaun Watson and OG Joel Bitonio were both sidelined, but the Browns defense shut down the 49ers offense long enough to get the win. Cleveland took a 19-17 lead in the final two minutes and then watched as 49ers kicker Jake Moody pushed one wide right in the closing seconds.

The Cincinnati Bengals appear to be getting back on track. They hosted the Seahawks and this time it was their defense that was the difference. Joe Burrow gave the Bengals an early lead with two touchdown passes, but the defense won it late with a pair of red zone turnovers on downs of Geno Smith and the Seahawks offense.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.