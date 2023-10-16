NFL standings, Week 6: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 7

It’s looking like it will be a tight race in the AFC East throughout the season. It’s mainly a race between the top two teams in the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. The New York Jets and New England Patriots likely won't win the division, but the Jets could make an attempt to sneak into the Wild Card.

The start of the game was a bit of a scare for the Dolphins in Week 6, but they were able to turn things around as the game went on. They were down 14-0 in the first half, but the offense quickly came to life as they finished the game with a 42-21 victory. Raheem Mostert rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns while Tyreek Hill had six receptions for 163 yards and a touchdown.

It was a disappointing win for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. They took down the New York Giants 14-9 in a game that came down to the wire as the Giants had an untimed down at the Bills 2-yard line and just missed out on a touchdown. Josh Allen didn’t play great as the Bills offense only scored 14 points against a struggling Giants defense. A win is a win, but Buffalo needs to figure some things out.

We saw the win of the week for the Jets as they pulled off a major upset. New York took down the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14. Their defense came to play as they forced four turnovers in the matchup. They moved to 3-3 which is a lot better than most expected them to be without Aaron Rodgers.

New England continues to struggle as they lost to the Las Vegas Raiders 21-17. Mac Jones is not the answer for them at quarterback and it might be time for them to tank. Bill Belichick has struggled without Tom Brady and some believe this could be his last year in New England as well. They need to fix things soon, or we will probably see many changes following the season.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 7.