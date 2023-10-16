 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Here’s which teams are playing on Monday Night Football for NFL Week 6

What’s the matchup for Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season? We go over the game with odds and streaming info.

By Spencer Limbach
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Dallas Cowboys in an intriguing Monday Night Football matchup between a pair of quality teams. Below, we’ll run through the key details for this game, odds via DraftKings Sportsbook, and what to expect.

Monday Night Football: Week 6

Cowboys vs. Chargers

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, CA
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Odds: Cowboys -1.5, Total: 51

The Cowboys played in primetime last week, losing 42-10 at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. That drops Dallas to a 3-2 record heading into this game, as it suffered a loss at the Arizona Cardinals earlier this season as well. In the Cowboys’ three wins this season, they have outscored opponents by a combined score of 108-13.

The Chargers started the season with a pair of close losses, falling 36-34 vs. the Miami Dolphins and then 24-17 at the Tennessee Titans in overtime of Week 2. Then, Los Angeles got back on track with a 28-24 win at the Minnesota Vikings before outlasting the Las Vegas Raiders 24-17 in Week 4. Last week, the Chargers had a bye week, so they should be fresh and ready for this Monday evening showdown.

