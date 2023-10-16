Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys will have their second straight game in the state of California this week when they square off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football. Kick-off for the game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., live from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Cowboys (3-2) were embarrassed 42-10 last week at the hands of the San Fransisco 49ers on Sunday Night football. The game was put out of reach early, and the Cowboys looked flat. QB Dak Prescott threw three interceptions in the game and had his worst performance of the season. Offensively, they’re averaging 26.8 points per game and 124 yards per game on the ground.

The Chargers (2-2) have rebounded from an 0-2 start and have a chance to go above .500. They played well in their two losses but lost primarily due to late-game mismanagement by head coach Brandon Staley. QB Justin Herbert is completing 71 percent of his passes for 276 yards per game. He also has seven touchdowns as opposed to one interception. He has played at an elite level, and if his head coach doesn’t get in his way could lead his team on a charge towards the postseason.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football in Week 6

Date: Monday, October 16

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: ESPN+

TV channel: ESPN

Location: SoFi Stadium

Odds: Chargers +110, Cowboys -130 O/U 50.5

A live stream is available at ESPN+, WatchESPN, or the ESPN app. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to ESPN. If you don’t have a log-in to access ESPN for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.