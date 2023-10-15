Giants botch goal line execution late in half, lead Bills 6-0

The New York Giants entered Sunday Night Football as 14.5-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills, going into Orchard Park with a backup quarterback and several other injury concerns. The Giants hold a 6-0 lead at the break over Buffalo, but it could’ve been more had they managed the clock better.

The Giants picked up a first down to put them in a goal-to-go situation. They called their final timeout with 23 seconds left, leaving them with none. The Bills also had no timeouts at this point. New York was able to draw a flag in the endzone, which put the ball on the 1-yard line with 14 seconds left. The Giants, with no timeouts, opted to run with Saquon Barkley instead of throwing the ball. Barkley was stuffed and the Bills defenders held him up for a few extra seconds, preventing the team from gathering in formation to spike the ball and preserve some time for a field goal. The Giants couldn’t get the snap off in time, leaving at least three points on the board.

A big stop for the Bills at the end of the first half. pic.twitter.com/hXEJgsZbeQ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 16, 2023

Not all is lost for New York. The Giants do have a lead they likely didn’t expect to have, and they’re getting the ball to start the second half. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 3.5-point underdogs and +185 on the moneyline at the break.