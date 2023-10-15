Will anyone be able to stop the Dolphins offense?

The Miami Dolphins fell into an early 14-0 hole in Week 6 against the winless Carolina Panthers, but quickly found their footing in a 42-21 victory to improve to 5-1 on the season. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for three touchdowns and Raheem Mostert added two on the ground as Miami steamrolled Carolina after looking shaky early. Despite missing De’Von Achane and Tyreek Hill appearing to suffer an injury in the game, the Dolphins didn’t miss a beat. Is anyone going to be able to slow this offense down?

The Buffalo Bills were successful in beating the Dolphins, so that would be one game fans could quickly point to as a case study. However, the Bills got some lucky breaks in that game and Miami had two turnovers in an otherwise strong performance. That doesn’t take anything away from Buffalo’s victory, but that game might go differently with a few plays.

A better test case would be Miami’s 24-17 win over the Patriots in Week 2. The Patriots often had three safeties across the field on defense, forcing the Dolphins to take a lot underneath yardage without hitting the explosive play. The Patriots were also able to contain Hill, something a lot of teams have not done well. Miami still ran the ball well and that’s where New England ultimately struggled to clamp down.

Things are going to get interesting for Miami quickly. The Dolphins have the Eagles, Patriots and Chiefs in the next three weeks before the bye. As the Chargers and Bills showed, this Dolphins defense can give up big plays. Even the Panthers figured things out early against Miami. Perhaps the best way to slow down Miami’s offense is to attack their defense effectively. We’ll see if anyone is able to do that as we near the midway point of the season.