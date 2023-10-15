Patriots make Malik Cunningham backup QB, sign him to 3-year extension

The New England Patriots are trying to find a spark to their offense ahead of their Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. It was reported earlier on Sunday that starting quarterback Mac Jones would be playing on a short leash. Only time will tell if that is an actual threat, but it may not be a coincidence that New England made some moves involving former practice squad quarterback Malik Cunningham.

Bailey Zappe is the emergency No. 3 QB. Will Grier is inactive.



That means Malik Cunningham is in as the No. 2.



Bill O’Brien told us less than a week ago that Cunningham has been working primarily as a receiver. Now he’s an injury away from playing quarterback full time. pic.twitter.com/57DRTApevm — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 15, 2023

Cunningham has added versatility as a wide receiver. In Week 6, he will serve as the backup to Mac Jones as Will Grier was ruled inactive, and Bailey Zappe is only on hand as the emergency quarterback. During pregame warmups, Cunningham was warming up as a wide receiver and kick returner. He was spotted catching passes from Jones and Zappe.

Backup QB Malik Cunningham is warming up as receiver and kick returner pic.twitter.com/nd1hXYBlPy — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) October 15, 2023

Cunningham was also quietly signed to a three-year contract extension over the weekend. It isn’t an automatic sign that he will eat into the work for Jones, but the starter has been pulled the last two games in the latter part of blowout losses. This could just be another Bill Belichick galaxy brain play, but it at least feels like he will be involved in the offense in some fashion in Week 6.