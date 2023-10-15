Ja’Marr Chase illustrates openness with 7-Eleven chain

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was frustrated following their loss to the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago, telling reporters “I’m always f****** open” in the locker room.

This has become a mantra for the star wideout in the two weeks since he made that fateful quote and during today’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, he unveiled a 7-Eleven chain.

Always open.



Ja'Marr Chase is repping a 7-Eleven chain today pic.twitter.com/VpMD3KHp1o — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 15, 2023

Everyone got the message after the electric wide receiver made that quote as he completely torched the Arizona Cardinals defense the following week. He hauled in a ridiculous 15 of 19 targets for 192 yards and three touchdowns as the Bengals downed the Cards in a 34-20 victory. He’s already made a handful of catches in the first half of today’s game against the Seahawks as Cincinnati appears to be turning things around after a poor start to the season.

7-Eleven executives, you need to make Chase a spokesperson ASAP. Get on it.