Browns and 49ers players get into sideline skirmish prior to kickoff

The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns will kick off their Week 6 showdown shortly and they’ve already gotten to tusslin’ before the opening kick. It’s unclear what set off the brief skirmish during pregame warmups, but star players like Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Elijah Moore were at the center of the action.

The Browns and 49ers got into a pregame scuffle. Deebo Samuel, Juan Thornhill, Trent Williams, Elijah Moore and more involved. #Browns pic.twitter.com/9cRn5Y0KUI — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 15, 2023

49ers head back in after warmups. They don’t seem all too bothered after the earlier scuffle with the Browns on the field pic.twitter.com/kS49TQYLLi — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) October 15, 2023

That’s a way to get yourself fired up for a game. Cleveland needs some juice this afternoon coming off a bye week and will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson due to a shoulder injury. Veteran backup PJ Walker was elevated off the practice squad during the bye and will get the nod this afternoon.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL and will look to keep its momentum rolling on the road here. The team just demolished the Cowboys in a 42-10 rout last Sunday and will look to do the same here.