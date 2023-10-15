 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns and 49ers players get into sideline skirmish prior to kickoff

San Fran and Cleveland got to tusslin’ before the game even kicked off.

By Nick Simon
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns will kick off their Week 6 showdown shortly and they’ve already gotten to tusslin’ before the opening kick. It’s unclear what set off the brief skirmish during pregame warmups, but star players like Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams, and Elijah Moore were at the center of the action.

That’s a way to get yourself fired up for a game. Cleveland needs some juice this afternoon coming off a bye week and will be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson due to a shoulder injury. Veteran backup PJ Walker was elevated off the practice squad during the bye and will get the nod this afternoon.

Meanwhile, San Francisco is one of just two remaining undefeated teams in the NFL and will look to keep its momentum rolling on the road here. The team just demolished the Cowboys in a 42-10 rout last Sunday and will look to do the same here.

