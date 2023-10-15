Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 6

The NFL is working its way through Week 6 and we’re seeing some division races tighten up and others turning into one-team races. The Chiefs opened the week with a win over the Broncos and are rolling in the AFC West. The Bengals beat the Seahawks and find themselves firmly back in the AFC North race.

The AFC South is getting interesting its own right. The Jaguars beat the Colts to take over first place in the division, but the Texans beat the Saints to remain a game back. Even the Titans are only two games back in spite of their loss to the Ravens.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after six weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 7.

AFC East

The Dolphins fell behind 14-0, but rolled off 35 unanswered points to crush the Panthers.

AFC North

The Ravens struggled in the red zone, but managed to hold off the Titans with a 24-16 victory. The Bengals beat the Seahawks to win their third game in four weeks.

AFC South

The Titans contained the Ravens offense, particularly in the red zone, but losing Ryan Tannehill on offense kept them from getting enough going in a 24-16 loss. The Jaguars beat the Colts to take full control of first place in the division. The Texans beat the Saints at home.

AFC West

The Chiefs beat the Broncos with relative ease on Thursday Night Football.

NFC East

The Commander held off the Falcons late to snap their losing streak.

NFC North

The Vikings managed a win against the Bears to escape last place in the division for the time-being.

NFC South

The Panthers jumped on top of Miami 14-0 but that was the highlight of it as they were crushed in South Florida. The Falcons lost to the Commanders. The Saints lost 20-13 to the Texans in Houston.

NFC West

The Seahawks lost to the Bengals to snap their three-game win streak.