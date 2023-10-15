Here’s which teams are playing on Sunday Night Football for NFL Week 6

The New York Giants will travel up north to take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. This matchup does not look good right now as the Giants have been one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Sunday Night Football: Week 6

Giants vs. Bills

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Live Stream: Peacock, NBC Live

Odds: Bills -1000, Giants +650, O/U 44.5

The Giants have been awful in 2023. Nobody predicted this after shocking everybody last season. They went from a playoff team to one that could have a top-five pick. Saquon Barkley has been out since Week 2 which plays a bit of a role, however, there are more issues than that. Don Martindale and Mike Kafka have struggled as coordinators this season and it is a bad look on Brian Daboll who impressed everybody last year.

It was a disappointing loss for the Bills to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Josh Allen and the offense struggled early. We have seen good teams go to London and struggle before. It’s just a different atmosphere and the Jaguars were there the week before. This is a great bounce-back spot for the Bills against a bad Giants team. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are doing fine after Diggs showed his frustrations on the sideline. The Bills can't afford to have them on different pages.