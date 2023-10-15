Here’s everything you need to know to watch Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The New York Giants will have a short road trip this week as they travel to Buffalo to square off against the Bills. This matchup had a little more steam heading into the season, but the Giants have looked abysmal the past few weeks. The two teams will meet on Sunday, October 15, live from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

The Giants (1-4) have looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL this season. Their offense has looked offensive. RB Saquon Barkley and LT Andrew Thomas have been out with injuries, and it hasn’t helped at all. Jones was sacked 11 times against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football two weeks ago and was sacked another seven against the Dolphins last week. QB Daniel Jones suffered a neck injury and could very well not play in the one. If he doesn’t then this one could get ugly quickly.

The Bills (3-2) are coming off a loss at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars. They played Week 5 against the pond but returned back to home soil, where they are one of the best teams in the league. After dropping the first game of the year to the Jets, they rebounded to win three straight games, scoring 30+ points in each contest. QB Josh Allen is playing at an elite level, completing 73 percent of his passes while averaging 281 yards per game with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions.

How to watch Giants vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream: NBC Live, NBC app

TV channel: NBC

Location: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park

Odds: Giants -700, Bills +1200

A live stream is available at NBC Live or on the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. To view the game on either, you’ll need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.