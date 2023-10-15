Here’s everything you need to know to watch Eagles vs. Jets in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to clash against the New York Jets. Prior to the season, this game was marked as one of the best of the year but since Aaron Rodgers went down with an injury in Week 1 some of the shine is off of this one. Gametime is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, live from MetLife Field in East Rutherford N.J. The game is available on Fox.

Eagles(5-0) are still a juggernaut and one of the best teams in the NFL. The offense averages 28 points per game and 164 yards per game, which ranks second in the league. They acquired RB D’Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions in the offseason, and he has been a workhorse so far this season, averaging 86 yards per game. Defensively, rookie DT Jalen Carter has looked like the best player on the entire unit and ranks toward the top of the league in pressures. Carter is the early leader in the clubhouse for the defensive rookie of the year and looks like an experienced veteran.

The Jets (2-3) had their hopes of a Super Bowl end in the first five minutes of the season when Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon. Zach Wilson took over and has been up and down in his four starts. He’s completing 61 percent of his passes while averaging 182 yards passing per game. Wilson has four touchdowns on the year as opposed to five interceptions. The key to their success offensively will be RB Breece Hall, who is averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He no longer has a carries limit, so he should be the workhorse from here on out.

How to watch Eagles vs. Jets in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: MetLife Field in East Rutherford N.J.

Odds: Jets +235, Eagles +235

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.