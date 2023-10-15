Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals will hit the road for a divisional matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff for the game is set for Sunday, October 15 a 4:25 p.m. ET. The game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.

The Cardinals (1-4) are in the midst of a rebuilding season without their starting QB Kyler Murray. Although they only had one win on the year, they still remained competitive in most of their games. The one bright spot for them offensively is that they average 5.5 yards per carry, which ranks second in the league. They also rank sixth in the league in rushing yards per game with 143.2. QB Josh Dobbs is completing 65 percent of his passes for 196 yards per game and had six touchdowns while filling in for Murray.

The Rams (2-3) are two years removed from a Super Bowl, and while they have some key pieces from the team, it looks a lot different. Rookie WR Puka Nacua has burst on to the scene and has been one of the breakout stars in the league. In his five games this season he’s caught 46 passes for 572 yards and two touchdowns. Star WR Cooper Kupp is back after missing the first four games of the season on the IR. He returned last week to catch eight passes 118 yards. They’ve traded RB Cam Akers and Wr Van Jefferson over the last few weeks.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Rams in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: SoFi Stadium

Odds: Cardinals +250, Rams -310 O/U 48.5

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.