Here’s everything you need to know to watch Vikings vs. Bears in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings (1-4) and Chicago Bears (1-4) face off in the Windy City this weekend in an ugly but critical Week 6 divisional matchup. The teams are tied for last in the NFC North, with the Detroit Lions close to running away with the division. This is a must-win for both teams if they want to get into the playoff picture. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Fox and a live stream will be available on Fox Live and on Sunday Ticket.

The Vikings entered the season with division title aspirations, but it’s been a disaster of a season through five weeks. They managed a win over the Panthers in Week 4, but otherwise have not been able to find their footing. They gave the Chiefs some trouble last week, but still lost 27-20. With the 49ers coming to town next week, this is a critical must-win to try and get back on track.

The Bears got off the schneid last week with an impressive road win over the Commanders. Washington is falling apart, but going on the road and winning 40-20 after the way Chicago had been playing was an impressive statement. With back-to-back home games against the Vikings and Raiders, Chicago has a chance to climb back into relevancy.

This rivalry dates back to 1961 with the Vikings leading the all-time series 65-57-2. They’ve swept the season series each of the last two years and won five of the past six games. ast year, the Vikings won 29-22 at home and 29-13 on the road. The Vikings are a 2.5-point road favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 44.

How to watch Vikings vs. Bears in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Odds: Vikings -148, Bears +124

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.