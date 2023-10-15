Here’s everything you need to know to watch 49ers vs. Browns in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The San Francisco 49ers (5-0) and Cleveland Browns (2-2) face off in a Week 6 matchup that will see Cleveland decidedly short-handed. The Browns are without running back Nick Chubb and will now also be without quarterback Deshaun Watson. The 49ers have climbed to 8.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 37. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX and a live stream will be available on Fox Live and on Sunday Ticket.

The 49ers are rolling along after crushing the Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday Night Football last week. It qualifies as their most impressive win of the season and they’re now Super Bowl favorites. They face a Browns team that has alternated wins and losses but is coming off a bye after an ugly 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

These two have played each other off and on dating back to 1946, with one postseason matchup when the Browns won the AAFC Championship in 1949. They meet every four years under the inter-conference rotation and the 49ers won the last matchup 31-3 in 2019.

How to watch 49ers vs. Browns in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Odds: 49ers -325, Browns +260

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.