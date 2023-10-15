Here’s everything you need to know to watch Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots (1-4) and Las Vegas Raiders (2-3) meet in Week 6 with both teams struggling to figure out their identity. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS and will air via live stream on CBS Live, Paramount Plus, and Sunday Ticket. The Raiders are a field goal favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 41.

The Patriots have been a disaster outside of an ugly 15-10 win over the Jets in Week 3. They lost by single digits to the Eagles and Dolphins, but neither game felt nearly that close. In the past two weeks, they’ve lost to the Cowboys and Saints by a combined score of 72-3. Mac Jones seems unlikely to last as the starter this season, but the team is continuing to roll him out.

The Raiders are a half-game back of the Chargers and two back of the Chiefs in the AFC West. They’re tied with a host of 2-3 teams just outside the playoff standings, but they’re not a legitimate contender right now. They managed a Monday Night Football win over the Packers earlier this week, and the Patriots are the kind of team that is bad enough right now to open the door to building some momentum.

This is the second straight season these two have met, with the Raiders winning 30-24 last year at home. Prior to that, the Patriots had won six straight and seven of eight dating back to the Tuck Rule game.

How to watch Patriots vs. Raiders in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS Live, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Odds: Raiders -166, Patriots +140

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.