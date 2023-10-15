Here’s everything you need to know to watch Seahawks vs. Bengals in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks will travel across the country to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Seattle has seemed to find themselves after their disappointing Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve won three straight games including an overtime win against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. Geno Smith has played one, but Kenneth Walker's successes played a big role in their success as he has five touchdowns in the past three weeks.

It seemed that the Bengals were done after their Week 4 loss to the Tennessee Titans. However, they seem to be headed in the right direction. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase had a strong day which was needed. If Burrow and Chase can get going like they should, the Bengals will have a chance at making the playoffs. This will be a good test to see where they are at against the Seahawks.

How to watch Seahawks vs. Bengals in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Odds: Bengals -162, Seahawks +136, O/U 46.5

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.