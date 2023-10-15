Here’s everything you need to know to watch Colts vs. Jaguars in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts will travel to south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6. Kickoff from TIAA Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

It has been shocking to see the Indianapolis Colts success this year. Many thought they would be terrible and continue their rebuild, but they’ve been competitive. Gardner Minshew has played more than expected with Anthony Richardson dealing with injuries. It is likely that Minshew will be the starting quarterback for at least a month as Richardson recovers from an AC joint sprain. The defense should continue to keep this team competitive while the offense should be fine as well. Jonathan Taylor will continue to find his footing.

The Jaguars are starting to look like who we thought they were. Trevor Lawrence has played well but needs to limit some of the turnovers. Their defense showed out in the win over the Buffalo Bills. Through the first 50 minutes of the game, the Bills offense could not figure the Jaguars out. If they can keep up that defensive intensity, they will be one of the top teams to beat in the AFC.

How to watch Colts vs. Jaguars in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: TIAA Bank Field

Odds: Jaguars -205, Colts +170, O/U 45.5

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.