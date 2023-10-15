Here’s everything you need to know to watch Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons (3-2) host the Washington Commanders (2-3) in a Week 6 matchup of two teams facing decidedly different circumstances. The Falcons are a half-game back of the Bucs and tied with the Saints in the NFC South while the Commanders are already three games back of the first-place Eagles in the NFC East.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. A live stream will be available on Fox Live and Sunday Ticket. The Falcons are a 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 42.

The Commanders opened the season with two straight wins, but have dropped three straight in a mixture of ways. The Bills came into FedEx Field and crushed them 37-3 in Week 3. A week later, the Commanders gave the Eagles a tough fight but came up short in a 34-31 overtime loss. And then last week, they lost an embarrassing Thursday Night Football game to the Bears.

The Falcons also won two straight before dropping two in a row. They’re coming off a 21-19 win over the Texans, but they’re looking like a team that has to figure out some things if they’re going to legitimately contend in the NFC South.

This is the third straight season these two teams have met. Washington won the last two, winning 19-13 at home last year and 34-30 on the road the year prior. Atlanta won 38-14 on the road the year before that.

How to watch Commanders vs. Falcons in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Odds: Falcons -148, Commanders +124

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.