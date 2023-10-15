Here’s everything you need to know to watch Saints vs. Texans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints (3-2) and Houston Texans (2-3) square off in Texas on Sunday in a Week 6 matchup of teams playing some solid football. Both teams are firmly in the mix of their divisional races and looking to get a helpful inter-conference to win to boost common opponents' tiebreakers.

The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET and will air on Fox. A live stream will be available on Fox Live and Sunday Ticket. The Saints are a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 42.5.

The Saints went on the road last week and crushed the Patriots 34-0 to move a half-game back of the Bucs in the NFC South. Tampa has the current tiebreaker edge, having beaten New Orleans the week before. Meanwhile, the Texans are coming off a two-point loss to the Falcons last week. They remain a game back and C.J. Stroud has them in every game.

This is only the sixth time these two teams have met. The Saints lead the series 3-2 and won their last matchup in 2019 by a score of 30-28.

How to watch Saints vs. Texans in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Odds: Saints -120, Texans +100

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.