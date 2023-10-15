Here’s everything you need to know to watch Panthers vs. Dolphins in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins (4-1) are one of the most exciting teams in all of the NFL and they welcome the Carolina Panthers (0-5) down to South Florida for a Week 6 matchup on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins have had one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history through five weeks, even toppling the Broncos by a score of 70-20 three weeks ago. Tua Tagovailoa has looked good throughout the season and has a stable of weapons like Devon Achane, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at his disposal.

Carolina has struggled in Year 1 of the Frank Riech era, still winless heading into Week 6. They can take some solace in the fact that two of their losses have been by one score, but their Week 5 loss to the Lions was the most lopsided, a 42-24 contest. Things won’t get any easier this week with the NFL’s best offense lining up on the other side of the ball.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sunday’s game. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Panthers vs. Dolphins in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Live stream: CBS, Paramount Plus, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: CBS

Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Odds: Dolphins -14, Dolphins -900, Panthers +600

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. Paramount Plus also offers a live stream. If you don’t have a log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.