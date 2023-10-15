Here’s everything you need to know to watch Lions vs. Buccaneers in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 6 of the NFL season is about to kickoff in earnest and one of the most intriguing games in the NFC between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) and Detroit Lions (4-1) is set to happen down in sunny Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET Sunday.

The Bucs are one of the biggest surprises headed into Week 6. Their 3-1 record has been powered by the unexpected resurgence of Baker Mayfield behind center. They’re coming off a bye week too, so they’ve had plenty of time to prepare for Detroit.

The Lions are one of America’s favorite teams thanks to head coach Dan Campbell and his eccentric personality. He’s got a pretty good squad too, though. Detroit is coming into this one confident after demolishing the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Lions take on the Bucs in Week 6. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Lions vs. Buccaneers in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Odds: Lions -3.5, Lions -175, Bucs +145

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.