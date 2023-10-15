Here’s everything you need to know to watch Ravens vs. Titans in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

What’s better than football in the morning? Not much. NFL fans will get a third straight week of early kickoffs in Week 6 as the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) and the Tenessee Titans (2-3) head across the Atlantic for a matchup in London. Kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Ravens are coming into this contest off the back of a divisional loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a game where Baltimore blew a lead late in the fourth quarter and one that most believe the Ravens should have won. They still have one of the most electrifying players in the NFL in quarterback Lamar Jackson, though.

The Titans fell for the second time in three weeks on Sunday with a loss to the Indianapolis Colts. That loss came after Zack Moss ran all over the defense and Gardner Minshew had to step up after Anthony Richardson went down with an injury. That doesn’t bode well for Tennessee against a team that loves to run the ball and has one of the best signal callers in the league.

Here’s everything you need to know for this Week 6 matchup in London. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Ravens vs. Titans in Week 6

Date: Sunday, October 15

Start time: 9:30 a.m. ET

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL+

TV channel: NFL Network

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London UK

Odds: Ravens -3.5. Ravens -166, Titans +140

If have NFL Network but you won’t be around a TV to watch the game, you can stream both games through NFL.com, NFL+, and the NFL app. Additionally, mobile devices can stream the game through Yahoo! Sports and each team’s mobile properties. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.