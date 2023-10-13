Who is Deshaun Watson’s backup?

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is still dealing with a right shoulder injury and has been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The veteran QB missed their Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and did not practice practice on either Wednesday or Thursday coming out of the team’s bye this past week. It was quickly determined he would not suit up this weekend and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Starting in his place this Sunday will be backup quarterback PJ Walker, who gets the nod over rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Walker is getting his first action of the 2023 season after being elevated from the practice squad a few weeks back. He last appeared in six games for the Carolina Panthers last season, completing 59.4% of his passes for 731 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

One would imagine the Browns staff won’t ask him to do much in this game, especially against a ferocious defense like San Francisco’s. Fantasy managers who have Watson on the roster should look elsewhere for viable quarterback options this week.