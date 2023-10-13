Who is Daniel Jones’ backup?

The 1-4 New York Giants head to Orchard Park to take on the 3-2 Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. And they will do so without their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones. Jones suffered a neck injury in Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins and hasn’t practiced since.

Jones’ injury doesn’t appear to be significant enough for him to go on injured reserve, but there is a chance he misses more time after not practicing this week. In his place the Giants will go with journeyman QB Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor is one of the better backup quarterbacks in the league, as he has been in the league 13 years and has 60 touchdown passes to 26 interceptions with a 61.5% completion rate. He is also 26-25-1 in his career. In his prime, Taylor was a formidable runner, totaling over 1,100 yards rushing in 2015-2016 as the starter in Buffalo.