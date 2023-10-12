Travis Kelce doesn’t play as well when Taylor Swift is in attendance for his games

We make no disparaging pronouncements on the relationship between Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop culture icon Taylor Swift. If they’re just two kids that are hanging out and having a good time, then we’re all for it. Even if it’s a situationship, we’ve all been there with the person you’re kind of hanging around with but also there’s that little bit of tension between you.

It’s the 2020s: Relationship clarity in the Bumble Era is much tougher to define.

So we present these numbers without judgement, and recognizing that this is quite the small sample size. But if you’re a fantasy team manager or someone betting player props for tonight’s Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, here is some very light context for your consideration (and, of course, for the page views):

Travis Kelce 2023 statistics

With Taylor Swift in the building: 17 targets, 13 catches, 129 yards, 1 TD: 9.45 fantasy points per game (non-PPR).

Without Taylor Swift in the building: 20 targets, 14 catches, 93 yards, 2 TD: 10.65 fantasy points per game (non-PPR).

So clearly for fantasy purposes, it is scientifically proven that you might want to consider if you’re in a PPR league before setting your roster this week. While Kelce’s yardage goes down when Miss Americana isn’t in attendance, his fantasy points per game actually increases.

These are just facts, and they are indisputable. The Chiefs are an 11-point favorite tonight at DraftKings Sportsbook, and here are all the Kelce props available:

Travis Kelce Props vs. Denver Broncos in Week 6

Anytime TD Scorer: -170

First TD Scorer: +425

Last TD Scorer: +475

Receiving Yards: Over 66.5 (+100), Under 66.5 (-130)

Receptions: Over 6.5 (+100), Under 6.5 (-130)

Most Receiving Yards: +120