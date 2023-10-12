Here’s which teams are playing in primetime for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

The primetime slate turned out to be bad in Week 5. Thursday Night Football was expected to be awful with the Washington Commanders hosting the Chicago Bears. The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers was expected to be great, but it was a no-show from the Cowboys.

2023 NFL Primetime Schedule: Week 6

Thursday Night Football

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Through training camp, some thought the Broncos would be competitive this year. That has not been the case whatsoever. This matchup looks awful and hopefully the Broncos can somehow keep things close. People overreacted about the Chiefs after Week 1 and they’re starting to look like their regular selves. It would not surprise me if they win this game by 20+ points.

Sunday Night Football

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Many thought the Giants would be competitive this season as well. This now looks like an awful primetime matchup. Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. You have to expect a big bounce back from them in this matchup. The only sign of hope for the Giants is getting Saquon Barkley back from injury which they’re expecting. But I still think Allen tears this Giants defense apart.

Monday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

This is a good matchup. Hopefully the Cowboys can play better than they did on Sunday Night Football last week. The Cowboys are the better team than the Chargers, however this Chargers offense can keep the game close. Playing at home should be an advantage for the Chargers as well, but Cowboys fans always travel well. Expect a high scoring game in this matchup.