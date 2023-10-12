Full schedule for Week 6 in 2023 NFL season

Week 6 in the NFL is already here. We have seen some solid games in the NFL and a lot of surprises. In Week 5, the Chicago Bears went on the road and took down the Washington Commanders as one of the big upsets of the week. We also saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take down the Buffalo Bills in London.

Two games that stand out this week are the Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We can see where Cincinnati is at with a big test at home and how real Tampa Bay is at 3-1.

Week 6 NFL schedule

Thursday, October 12

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, October 15

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans: 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Patriots: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, October 16

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN