Full schedule for Week 6 in 2023 NFL season

We go over the complete Week 6 schedule in the 2023 NFL season.

By Ben Hall
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6 in the NFL is already here. We have seen some solid games in the NFL and a lot of surprises. In Week 5, the Chicago Bears went on the road and took down the Washington Commanders as one of the big upsets of the week. We also saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take down the Buffalo Bills in London.

Two games that stand out this week are the Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We can see where Cincinnati is at with a big test at home and how real Tampa Bay is at 3-1.

Week 6 NFL schedule

Thursday, October 12

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

Sunday, October 15

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans: 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Patriots: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC

Monday, October 16

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

