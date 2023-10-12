Full schedule for Week 6 in 2023 NFL season

Week 6 in the NFL is already here. We have seen some solid games in the NFL and a lot of surprises. In Week 5, the Chicago Bears went on the road and took down the Washington Commanders as one of the big upsets of the week. We also saw the Jacksonville Jaguars take down the Buffalo Bills in London.
Two games that stand out this week are the Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We can see where Cincinnati is at with a big test at home and how real Tampa Bay is at 3-1.
Week 6 NFL schedule
Thursday, October 12
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video
Sunday, October 15
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans: 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins: 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans: 1:00 p.m. ET, Fox
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Patriots: 4:05 p.m. ET, CBS
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets: 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox
New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills: 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
Monday, October 16
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN