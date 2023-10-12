Here’s everything you need to know to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season

Week 6 of the NFL season has arrived and we’ve got an AFC West battle to kick things off on Thursday night when the Denver Broncos (1-4) travel to Arrowhead to take on the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1). Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET

The Chiefs, as even the most casual football fan may expect, are still very very good at football. Led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, they’re sitting atop the AFC West with really nobody else seeming to challenge them for that No. 1 place.

The Broncos have been a bit of a disaster in 2023 so far. Sean Payton took the team over and expectations were high, but they’ve been one of the worst teams in the NFL so far. They were on the wrong side of one of the most lopsided losses in NFL history a few weeks ago and lost at home to the New York Jets last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Thursday’s contest. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

How to watch Broncos vs. Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 6

Date: Thursday, October 12

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: n/a

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Odds: Chiefs -10.5, Chiefs -550, Broncos +410

The game is only available on Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Prime Video on its own is available for $8.99/month. Access to all of Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription. Student pricing on all of Amazon Prime is $7.49 per month or $69 per year