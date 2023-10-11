 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns make PJ Walker No. 2 QB ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson

We discuss the Browns’ decision to move veteran QB PJ Walker ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart.

By Teddy Ricketson
P. J. Walker #10 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with a rotator cuff contusion that kept him out of the team’s Week 4 matchup. Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson started that game but, coming out of the bye week, has been moved down the depth chart. PJ Walker will take over as the backup quarterback with DTR moving o No. 3. If Watson can’t play this week, Walker would be expected to take over.

