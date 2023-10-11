Browns make PJ Walker No. 2 QB ahead of Dorian Thompson-Robinson

The Cleveland Browns will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6 of the NFL season. Starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is dealing with a rotator cuff contusion that kept him out of the team’s Week 4 matchup. Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson started that game but, coming out of the bye week, has been moved down the depth chart. PJ Walker will take over as the backup quarterback with DTR moving o No. 3. If Watson can’t play this week, Walker would be expected to take over.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski: P.J. Walker will be backup QB this week. Moves ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 11, 2023

More to come.