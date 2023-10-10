Report: Rams looking to trade WR Van Jefferson

Update: The Rams are trading Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons. The teams will swap 2025 6th and 7th round picks also. Jefferson goes from one crowded receiver room to another as he looks for a fresh start behind Drake London and Mack Hollins.

The Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade wide receiver Van Jefferson.

After not having WR Cooper Kupp through the first four weeks of the season, Los Angeles suddenly has a crowded receiver room. Rookie Puka Nacua has looked like a draft steal, and Tutu Atwell continues to improve. Jefferson looks like the odd man out and figures to at least garner a late-round draft pick for compensation, despite being in the final year of his rookie deal.

Jefferson was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He didn’t do much as a rookie but took a big step forward in his second season. Jefferson brought in 50 of his 89 targets for 802 yards and six touchdowns. These numbers don’t exactly resemble a WR1, but they suggest he could be a good complement in a passing attack. He has played in all five games this season but only has eight receptions for 108 yards. In Kupp’s first game back from injury, he had eight receptions for 118 yards and Jefferson only played two snaps.