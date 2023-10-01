Taylor Swift has arrived at the Chiefs-Jets game, and yes we have video.

Taylor Swift has arrived in East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets.

And yes this is worthy of its own post.

Diana Russini of The Athletic got the better angle of the fit, probably because she’s from Jersey and knows her way around the building.

We knew this was coming, And while it’s a bit silly to see all this breathless coverage of Miss Americana and her new Canton-bound beau, we’re certainly not missing out on these page views. So consider this your one-stop shop for all the Tay Tay camera coverage that we can find tonight.

We’ll start with NBC bringing one of its biggest franchises in The Voice to the NFL’s laughingstock franchise of the Jets. Here’s Carson Daly and the cast with the pregame intro.

Carson Daly providing Taylor Swift-themed context to Sunday night's Chiefs/Jets game before the opening kickoff. pic.twitter.com/YjIMTxUkf0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2023

Taylor’s potential future brother-in-law got an overtime victory today in Philadelphia, and expect Mama Kelce to be in the box with her.

And it appears our girl is here for the party.

| Taylor Swift cheering on Travis Kelce at the “Chiefs vs Jets” game!



pic.twitter.com/DHuJMpdOx9 — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) October 2, 2023

Taylor looking like a Swiftie at one of her concerts honestly.

unclear what is happening on the tv screen but happy to be here!! pic.twitter.com/d8ldi5sIKq — Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) October 2, 2023

But she’s not just cheering for the other half of “TDSwift” (we’re still workshopping), but his teammates too. Here’s Tay Tay excited and giving hugs after Isiah Pacheco scampers for the opening touchdown for the Chiefs:

Let’s do this thing. For America. And to the Swifties across the country tuning in for the first time: Hi! We’re a sports website with an emphasis on wagering opportunities. But we’ll get to those later. We also agree with the sentiments below.

Very nice of Taylor to visit her stadiums during the off-season — Sav (@SavLovesSwift) September 24, 2023