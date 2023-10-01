Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase clearly unhappy with team’s offensive output [VIDEO]

The Cincinnati Bengals lost 27-3 to the Tennessee Titans in Week 4. This moved them to a 1-3 record and a surprising last-place position in the AFC North. Sunday marked the second time over four games that Cincy has scored three points in the game.

Quarterback Joe Burrow has been dealing with injuries and has been the figurehead of an underperforming offense. Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase let his frustrations boil over during a postgame interview. It could be high emotions after the loss, but when asked about the offense, he said, “I’m open, I’m always f***ing open.” While nothing was explicitly said, you can see how frustrated he is with his team’s performance through the season’s early stages.

Chase came into this week with 22 receptions on 32 targets for 211 yards. He brought in seven of his nine targets for 73 yards on Sunday and is still searching for his first touchdown. Chase greatly leads his teammates in both receptions and yards, but teammate Tee Higgins is the only pass-catcher with touchdowns this year, and he has two. Higgins, though, fractured his ribs in the loss and is expected to miss a few weeks for Cincinnati.

The Bengals are between a rock and a hard place. They can’t really afford to stay competitive and bench Burrow long enough for him to get fully healthy this season. With the injuries he is dealing with, plus the amount of times he is hit during the game, he won’t be playing fully healthy for a while. The defense isn’t keeping teams off the scoreboard, putting even more pressure on the struggling offense. They will look to right the ship next week against the Arizona Cardinals. For now, though, that Week 7 by can’t get here soon enough.