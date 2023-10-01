Kirk Cousins throws 99-yard pick six, gets blown up on block [video]

The Week 5 Sunday afternoon slate in the NFL just got underway and Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is already having a rough day against the Carolina Panthers

Facing 3rd and goal in the first quarter, a corner pass to KJ Osborn was picked off by Sam Franklin and housed 99-yards for a pick-six. Cousins offered himself up as the last line of defense and got BLOWN UP.

Well, Captain Kirk gets an A for effort there at least. Good hustle to try to hawk the safety down and he ended up ok afterwards. If you’ve seen the pilot episode of Friday Night Lights with Jason Street, you know that things could have ended up far, far worse for Cousins.

Minnesota entered today’s game at 0-3 and desperately needs a victory to get their season back on track. An 0-4 start could be a proverbial early death knell for its playoff hopes.