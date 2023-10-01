Who is Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell?

The Las Vegas Raiders will take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has already been ruled out due to a concussion sustained in his Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. While it was assumed that veteran QB Brian Hoyer would take over as the starter, it was announced that Las Vegas will go with rookie Aidan O’Connell under center.

A surprise: The #Raiders are expected to start rookie QB Aidan O’Connell against the #Chargers, sources say. With Jimmy Garoppolo out with a concussion, the assumption is that veteran backup Brian Hoyer would start. Instead, it’s the promising rookie. pic.twitter.com/Snh8JNWSYl — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

O’Connell spent four years playing for the Purdue Boilermakers. He played in six games in 2019 and finished with 1,101 yards, eight touchdowns, and four interceptions. O’Connell took over as the starter in 2020 but suffered a season-ending injury and played in only three games. He returned in 2021 and played in 12 games, throwing for 3,712 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

O’Connell flew under the radar in the Big Ten with players like Justin Fields and CJ Stroud dominating at Ohio State. He was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft will make his debut on Sunday.