Who is the home team for Jaguars vs. Falcons in London for Week 4?

The NFL is kicking off the 2023 International Series on Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. The game will take place at Wembley Stadium and kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. in London. The game will not be on television but instead will air via live stream through ESPN+ and NFL+.

This game is taking place on a neutral field, but the Jaguars are the designated home team. The Jaguars are playing two straight games in London across Week 4 and Week 5, but they’re the home team for only the first game. Next week, they’ll be the designated road team against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jaguars became the unofficial “London team” for the NFL, but that does not create much rhyme or reason for when they’re the home team and when they’re the road team. It’s important information because it impacts various aspects of the game. It is the locker room, coin toss, and field layout. For Week 4, the Falcons will call the coin toss as the visiting team, while the end zone will have the Jaguars' name on each end as the home team.