Where is Jaguars vs. Falcons game played in London?

The NFL International Series is back. The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars kick off the 2023 international slate with a Week 4 contest at Wembley Stadium in London. The game kicks off at 9:30 a.m. ET, which is 2:30 p.m. in London. ESPN+ and NFL+ will air the game via live stream, but there will not be a TV option.

The NFL has moved many of its international games to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, but Wembley still gets some of them. Last year, the Denver Broncos beat the Jaguars 21-17 in the Wembley game with an announced attendance of 86,215. That is the largest crowd in International Series history.

The NFL has been playing games fairly continuously since 2007. The New York Giants beat the Miami Dolphins in the 2007 game with an announced attendance of 81,176. Wembley was the sole host from 2007 through 2015. In 2016, Twickenham Stadium in Southwest London played host to games as well in 2016 and 2017. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium replaced Twickenham in 2019.

This year’s International Series features this game at Wembley Stadium, Jaguars-Bills and Ravens-Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Dolphins-Chiefs and Colts-Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.