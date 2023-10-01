Breaking down the NFL weather forecast for Week 4, what it means for fantasy football, betting

We have made it to Week 4 of the NFL season. Luckily, the weather hasn’t played much of a factor this year other than a handful of games. Still, even if there isn’t precipitation involved, enough wind could still absolutely affect games. With that in mind, here is an overview of the Week 4 slate and the various weather expectations.

Worst weather games

We actually have a really good week for weather across the NFL. I felt like I had to put a team here, and this game will have hazy skies due to wildfire smoke. It will still be 81 degrees, sunny, and there is a 0% chance of rain, but the air quality could affect certain players.

Better weather games

The high for the day is 83, with a 0% chance of rain. The wind is expected to sit at seven mph on a mostly sunny day.

It’s perfect weather to jump through some tables. The high is 76, with a low of 60. There is a 4% chance of rain, and will be mostly sunny and warm.

There is a 0% chance of rain with a high of 79 at Soldier Field. AccuWeather specifically says “a nice end to the weekend” in the weather description.

The high in Cleveland today is 76, with a 2% chance of rain. It will be mostly sunny and warm, with seven mph winds.

It’s going to be warm for an October NFL game in Tennessee. The high will be 88, but there is a 0% chance of rain and five mph winds.

The high is expected to be 76, with a low of 53. There is a 4% chance of rain and the weather description is “partly sunny, pleasant and warmer.”

The weather will be hazy from a mix of fog and wildfire smoke. The high is 79 with a low of 63, and there is a 0% chance of rain.

The high will be 79 with a low of 60. There is only a 4% chance of rain and seven mph winds on Monday night.

Home sweet dome

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys