Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 4

The NFL is fast approaching the quarter mark of the 2023 regular season and undefeated teams are continue to drop off the list. The Dolphins were the latest team to lose their zero as the Bills rolled through them in Buffalo in Week 4. The game is in the fourth quarter and the Dolphins trail by four touchdowns.

One of the biggest storylines of the week came on Thursday when the Lions beat the Packers with relative ease. Detroit has won four straight against Green Bay and would seem to officially have control of the NFC North. There’s a lot of football left, but they’re the best team in the division right now.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after four weeks of football. We’ll update with remaining records as the league moves toward Week 5.

AFC East

The Bills dominated the Dolphins, putting up 48 points in the win to take over first place in the division.

AFC North

The Bengals lost 27-3 to the Titans their season is turning into a mess. The Steelers were beaten fairly easily by the Texans. The Ravens went into Cleveland to get a huge — and dominant — win over the Browns.

AFC South

The Jaguars beat the Falcons 23-7 in London to open Sunday. The Titans impressed with. 27-3 win over the Bengals. The Texans impressed in thumping the Steelers. The Colts came back from a 23-0 deficit to the Rams, but lost 29-23 in overtime.

AFC West

The Broncos stormed back from a 28-7 deficit to beat the Bears.

NFC East

TBD

NFC North

The Lions opened the week with a thumping of the Packers. The Vikings finally got on the board with their first win, beating the Panthers 21-13. The Bears blew a 21-point lead in losing to the Broncos.

NFC South

The Falcons lost to the Jaguars in London after Desmond Ridder turned the ball over three times. The Panthers gave the Vikings a tough time at home, but couldn’t finish it off and lost 21-13. The Bucs rolled over the Saints, winning 26-9.

NFC West

The Rams beat the Colts in overtime after blowing a 23-0 lead.