Here’s everything you need to know to watch Patriots vs. Cowboys in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The New England Patriots (1-2) and Dallas Cowboys (2-1) face off in what will be Fox’s national game of the week in Week 4. Fox will have their No. 1 announcer team on hand, featuring Kevin Burkhardt on play-by-play, Greg Olsen as the analyst, and Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi handling sideline reporting duties. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. A live stream will be available on Fox Live and Sunday Ticket.

The Patriots are coming off their first win of the season, beating the New York Jets 15-10. It was an ugly game in general, but the Jets were a limited threat at best. The two squads are tied at the bottom of the AFC East through three weeks.

The Cowboys are coming off an ugly loss to the Cardinals after dominating the NFL through the first two weeks. They beat the New York Giants and Jets by a combined score of 70-10 and looked like they were going to roll through the start of the season. However, last week, the Arizona Cardinals stunned them as a double-digit underdog. Arizona took the lead and never let up. The Cowboys pushed back two different times, and both times, the Cardinals were quick to respond. Arizona finished them off with a fourth-quarter touchdown to win 28-16.

Dallas is a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is installed at 43.5. The two teams last met in 2021, with Dallas winning 35-29. Prior to that, the Patriots had won six straight matchups dating back to 1999.

How to watch Patriots vs. Cowboys in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Odds: Cowboys -285, Patriots +230

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.