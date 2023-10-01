Here’s everything you need to know to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFC West features a divisional matchup in Week 4 as the San Francisco 49ers (3-0) host the Arizona Cardinals (1-2). The matchup kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox and the 49ers are a two-touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. A live stream will be available on Fox Live and through Sunday Ticket.

The Cardinals pulled off the upset of Week 3 and potentially the upset of the year against the Dallas Cowboys. They were double-digit underdogs but seemed to be in complete control on Sunday. They took the first lead and never gave it up. Dallas cut the lead to a single score twice, but Arizona always responded. The Cardinals lost a pair of close ones the previous two weeks, including blowing a 28-7 lead to the Giants in Week 2, but they’ve proven they will be a difficult out most weeks.

They face a 49ers squad that is rolling early in the season. They crushed the Steelers in Week 1, held off the Rams in Week 2, and pulled away for a fairly dominant victory against the Giants in Week 3. New York sent a record amount of blitzing at Brock Purdy, and while it flustered him a bit early, the offense got on track to pull away. We can expect the Cardinals to try and get pressure on the young QB this weekend in their bid for a second straight double-digit odds upset.

The 49ers swept the season series last year while the Cardinals swept it in 2021.

How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Odds: 49ers -950, Cardinals +625

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.