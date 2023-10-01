Here’s everything you need to know to watch Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFC East is tight through the first three weeks of the 2023 NFL season, but Week 4 could bring a little bit of clarity for at least one of the teams. The Washington Commanders (2-1) travel to face the Philadelphia Eagles (3-0) in hopes of bouncing back from an ugly loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. The game kicks off at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m. ET and airs on Fox. A live stream will be available on Fox Live and Sunday Ticket.

The Commanders lost their undefeated record in emphatic fashion in Week 3. The Bills beat them 37-3 in a game they controlled from start to finish. Washington had beaten Arizona and Denver to start the season, but the Buffalo loss showed they were a bit of a paper tiger at 2-0.

The Eagles sit atop the NFC East after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 25-11 on Monday Night Football. Philadelphia was a bit inconsistent out of the gate, but even with close wins over the Patriots and Vikings, they were still wins. If they can run off three straight wins and be questioned about their performance, they’re clearly in a good place.

Philadelphia is an eight-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook in this divisional showdown. This game marks the 178th meeting of the two franchises. They split last year’s series, while Philly took both games in 2021.

How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles in Week 4

Date: Sunday, October 1

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

TV channel: Fox

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Odds: Eagles -410, Commanders +320

NFL Sunday Ticket is available on YouTube TV. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.